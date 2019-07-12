La FIFA organizará por primera vez el próximo 22 de septiembre en Milán (Italia) una conferencia para analizar un Mundial Femenino de Fútbol después de la celebración de la de Francia 2019, clausurada el pasado 7 de julio en Lyon con la victoria de Estados Unidos sobre Holanda (2-0).
El análisis de Francia 2019 desde un punto de vista técnico, táctico y físico será parte del programa de la cita, en la que se hará un estudio comparado de anteriores mundiales y se presentará el informe del Grupo de Estudio Técnico de la FIFA del campeonato francés.
Según anunció la FIFA, a la conferencia de Milán estarán invitados seleccionadores y directores técnicos tanto de sus asociaciones miembro como de las seis confederaciones.
Para el responsable del Grupo de Estudio Técnico de Francia 2019, Branimir Ujevic, la conferencia representa una "oportunidad única para entender la forma en la que el fútbol femenino se ha desarrollado en el campo y las primeras lecciones aprendidas de este Mundial, además de ser una plataforma ideal para compartir experiencias".
La Conferencia de Milán se celebrará la víspera de la ceremonia de entrega de los premios The Best 2019, en la que se desvelarán, entre otros, los nombres de la mejora jugadora, portera y entrenadora de este año.
