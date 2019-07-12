Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Fútbol La FIFA analizará por primera vez en una conferencia un Mundial Femenino de Fútbol 

Milán acoge en septiembre una cita donde se debatirá sobre Francia 2019 desde un punto de vista técnico, táctico y físico.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
17/06/2019.- La delantera española Lucía García (c) disputa un balón durante el partido entre China y España, correspondiente al encuentro del grupo B del Mundial Femenino de Fútbol, disputado este lunes en el estadio Stade Océane de Le Havre (Francia). E

La delantera Lucía García disputa un balón en el Mundial Femenino de Fútbol 2019, disputado en Francia. / EFE

La FIFA organizará por primera vez el próximo 22 de septiembre en Milán (Italia) una conferencia para analizar un Mundial Femenino de Fútbol después de la celebración de la de Francia 2019, clausurada el pasado 7 de julio en Lyon con la victoria de Estados Unidos sobre Holanda (2-0).

El análisis de Francia 2019 desde un punto de vista técnico, táctico y físico será parte del programa de la cita, en la que se hará un estudio comparado de anteriores mundiales y se presentará el informe del Grupo de Estudio Técnico de la FIFA del campeonato francés.

Según anunció la FIFA, a la conferencia de Milán estarán invitados seleccionadores y directores técnicos tanto de sus asociaciones miembro como de las seis confederaciones.

Para el responsable del Grupo de Estudio Técnico de Francia 2019, Branimir Ujevic, la conferencia representa una "oportunidad única para entender la forma en la que el fútbol femenino se ha desarrollado en el campo y las primeras lecciones aprendidas de este Mundial, además de ser una plataforma ideal para compartir experiencias".

La Conferencia de Milán se celebrará la víspera de la ceremonia de entrega de los premios The Best 2019, en la que se desvelarán, entre otros, los nombres de la mejora jugadora, portera y entrenadora de este año. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas