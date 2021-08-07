Estás leyendo: Los 'Hispanos' se hacen con el bronce en balonmano

Han derrotado a una combativa Egipto. Este metal culmina el ciclo de una de las mejores generaciones del balonmano español.

La Selección española de balonmano tras ganas el bronce el Tokio. TATYANA ZENKOVICH / EFE

Un gol de Raúl Entrerríos, que este sábado ponía punto final a su carrera deportiva, a falta de siete segundos para la conclusión permitió a la selección española de balonmano derrotar por 33-31 a Egipto y colgarse una medalla de bronce, que culmina el ciclo de una de las mejores generaciones del balonmano español.

No es el oro con el que todos los integrantes del equipo español soñaban antes del inicio de los Juegos, pero las muestras de emoción con las que los jugadores celebraron el triunfo demostraron la importancia que tenía para este equipo el metal, con independencia del color.

Y es que el bronce logrado este sábado en la capital japonesa sirvió para premiar todo el esfuerzo y trabajo realizado durante la última década por un grupo de jugadores, que ha llevado a sus más altas cotas al balonmano español.

Un grupo que en un gran número de sus integrantes puso este sábado puso fin a su aventura con la selección, como el propio Raúl Entrerríos, que no pudo poner mejor fin a su carrera deportiva que con el gol que otorgó definitivamente el bronce al equipo español.

