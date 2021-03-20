Estás leyendo: Los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio no recibirán espectadores de fuera de Japón

Público
Público

Tokio 2020 Los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio no recibirán espectadores de fuera de Japón

La decisión fue confirmada por la ministra nipona a cargo de los JJ.OO., Tamayo Marukawa.

Una bandera japonesa ondea sobre el edificio del Banco de Japón en Tokio. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Una bandera japonesa ondea sobre el edificio del Banco de Japón en Tokio. REUTERS/Toru Hanai.

Los organizadores de los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020 anunciaron este sábado que el evento se desarrollará sin la presencia de espectadores de fuera de Japón como medida para contener la propagación de la pandemia de covid-19.

La decisión fue confirmada por la ministra nipona a cargo de los JJ.OO., Tamayo Marukawa, al término de una reunión con los presidentes del comité organizador de Tokio 2020, el Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI), el Comité Paralímpico Internacional (CPI) y la gobernadora de Tokio, Yuriko Koike.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público