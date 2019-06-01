El Liverpool se ha coronado este sábado campeón de Europa por sexta ocasión en su historia tras ganar al Tottenham por 0-2, en la final inglesa de la Liga de Campeones 2018-19 disputada en el Estadio Wanda Metropolitano de Madrid.
En un partido sin excesivo brillo, este se ha decantado muy pronto a favor del conjunto 'red' por un polémico penalti por mano de Sissoko que ha transformado Mohamed Salah pasado el minuto de juego.
Los 'spurs' lo han intentado más en la segunda parte, con su rival buscando más la contra y agarrado a la seguridad de Alisson, pero ha terminado por hincar la rodilla en los minutos finales por un gol del belga Divock Origi.
