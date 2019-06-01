Público
Final Champions League ¿Cuánto le cuesta al Ayuntamiento la final de la Champions League?

El Gobierno estima, según otros eventos similares, que el gasto puede oscilar entre 1,5 y 2 millones de euros.

Fachada de la Casa de Correos de Madrid donde este miércoles se inaugura la exposición Champions Legends Gallery, que contará con las camisetas originales de los 22 clubes campeones de Europa y de nueve grandes leyendas del fútbol, como Di Stéfano, Cruyff, Maradona, Zidane, Messi o Cristiano Ronaldo, todas usadas por ellos mismos. EFE/ Kiko Huesca

En torno a 1,5 y 2 millones de euros costará al Ayuntamiento de Madrid albergar la final de la Champions League entre el Liverpool y el Totthenham, según fuentes del Gobierno de la ciudad. El dato es una estimación basada en otros acontecimientos de magnitud similar, como el Orgullo o la final de Copa Libertadores entre River Plate y Boca Juniors.

Entre los costes se encuentran las tareas de limpieza, la movilización de los cuerpos y fuerzas de seguridad, así como las horas extras que los trabajadores tengan que llevar a cabo durante la jornada que cierra el torneo europeo. 

El partido, que se juega en el Wanda Metropolitano, lleva a 70.000 fans del Liverpool y del Totthenham a la capital madrileña y tanto el Consorcio como el Ayuntamiento han organizado un operativo especial con intención de evitar colapsos y aglomeraciones durante la jornada del sábado. 

El dispositivo consta de dos movimientos clave por parte de las Administraciones: uno es el de incrementar el servicio de trenesEl día del partido aumentará el número de vagones en las líneas 2, 5, 7 y 8. En el caso de las líneas 2 y 5, el refuerzo comenzará a las 10:00 horas. En la línea 2, llegará hasta las 22:00 horas y se aumentará hasta en un 15% el servicio de trenes. En la línea 5 el aumento alcanzará el 53% y se prolongará hasta el cierre de servicio.

Metro de Madrid incrementará el servicio hasta un 300% en la línea 7 cuando finalice el encuentro y refuerza las líneas 2, 5 y 8 para garantizar los desplazamientos de los aficionados.

Los refuerzos facilitarán la llegada al estadio y también los desplazamientos por las zonas céntricas de la capital. Se habilitarán lanzaderas desde el Wanda Metropolitano al aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Barajas para facilitar la salida de las dos aficiones una vez finalizado el partido

Abono turístico gratis para los espectadores de la final

Otra de las medidas, habitual cuando se producen eventos de grandes magnitudes, es la de facilitar abonos turísticos de un día para los turistas. 

En este caso, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha comprado a la Consejería de Transporte un total de 34.000 abonos turísticos de un día para repartir entre los aficionados que acudan al partido que albergará el Wanda Metropolitano. 

El precio total de la operación es de 119.904 euros, según datos facilitados por la Consejería. La factura es reducida gracias a un descuento derivado de la compra en grandes cantidades, ya que el precio original sería de 299.790 euros. El abono funcionará durante un día por la zona A y en el caso de que quieran usar más días el transporte de la capital, los turistas deberán renovar la credencial respectiva. 

