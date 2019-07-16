Público
Mundial de natación 2019 Ona Carbonell hace historia y se convierte en la máxima medallista mundial de natación

La medalla de bronce conseguida como componente del equipo español en la rutina de 'Highlight' es su vigésima segunda medalla en un Mundial, solo por detrás de las leyendas estadounidenses Michael Phelps y Ryan Lochte.

Ona Carbonell, durante el Mundial de Natación en Corea del Sur | Reuters

La medalla de bronce conseguida por Ona Carbonell como componente del equipo español en la rutina de Highlight es su vigésima segunda medalla en un Mundial, solo por detrás de las leyendas estadounidenses Michael Phelps (33) y Ryan Lochte (27).

La española superó con esta medalla a la mítica nadadora de sincronizada rusa Natalia Ischenko, que entre 2005 y 2015 se colgó 21 medallas en Mundiales, diecinueve de ellas de oro. La también rusa Svetlana Romashina, aun en activo, tiene 19, todas ellas de oro; Gemma Mengual finalizó su carrera con 20 medallas.

En Mundiales de natación, la estadounidense Natalie Coughlin (2001-2013) se colgó 20 medallas. La gran dominadora de la natación mundial, su compatriota Katie Ledecky tiene 15 medallas y una larga carrera por delante. Phelps es también el deportista con más medallas olímpicas (28), por delante de la gimnasta rusa Larisa Latynina (18) y el también gimnasta ruso Nikolai Andrianov.

