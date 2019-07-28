Piqué compra el Gimnàstic Manresa

El central del Barça está apunto de convertirse en el nuevo propietario del Gimnàstic Manresa. El club acaba de adoptar la forma de Sociedad Anónima Deportiva para así poder aceptar la oferta de Gerard Piqué, según recoge Nació Digital.
El 80% de los socios del club están de acuerdo con esta decisión, y, aunque aún queden por concretar algunos asuntos, el acuerdo se puede dar por cerrado.
La intención del futbolista es convertir el club en la cantera del FC Andorra, la que el equipo del país vecino no cuenta con equipos en las categorías inferiores.
Además, el nuevo proyecto incluye también el cambio del césped del campo de fútbol y la mejora de la iluminación, entre la mejora de otras infraestructuras durante los próximos cinco años.
