El tribunal de la UE anula la sanción de la Comisión a Barça, Madrid, Osasuna y Athletic

Bruselas concluyó en julio de 2016 que estos cuatro equipos disfrutaron durante un periodo de 20 años de una ayuda pública ilegal y estableció una multa de entre 0 y 5 millones de euros para cada club. Ahora Bruselas tiene dos meses para recurrir.

Lionel Messi cae ante Ramalho, del Girona, durante el Barça-Girona de primera vuelta, disputado en el Camp Nou. - EFE

El Tribunal de Justicia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea ha anulado este martes la decisión de la Comisión Europea que consideró ilegal el trato fiscal que permitió a cuatro clubes españoles —Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Club Atlético Osasuna y Athletic Club de Bilbao— quedar exentos de la obligación general de transformarse en sociedades anónimas.

Bruselas concluyó en julio de 2016 que estos cuatro equipos disfrutaron durante un periodo de 20 años de una ayuda pública ilegal en forma de privilegio fiscal en el impuesto de sociedades, ya que consideró que este régimen no era compatible con el mercado interior, y ordenó al España que lo suprimiera y recuperase con carácter inmediato los beneficios otorgados a los clubes.

Gracias a este trato diferenciado, Barça, Madrid, Osasuna y Athletic disfrutaron de un tipo fiscal ventajoso del 25% frente al 30% del resto de clubes, por lo que el Ejecutivo comunitario exigió una multa de entre 0 y 5 millones de euros para cada equipo, aunque la cuantía final debían fijarla las autoridades españolas en el proceso de recuperación de las ayudas. La Comisión Europea tiene un plazo de dos meses para recurrir la decisión del Tribunal General del TUE.

