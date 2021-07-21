Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | El fin de la mascarilla en exteriores llega este miércoles al Congreso

Público / Agencias

madrid

  1. El fin de la mascarilla en exteriores llega este miércoles al Congreso

    El fin de las mascarillas al aire libre llega hoy al Congreso, que debe ratificar el decreto ley que desde el pasado 26 de junio eliminó la obligatoriedad de usarlas en exteriores cuando haya una distancia de seguridad de metro y medio. El debate y la votación se produce en medio de una nueva polémica por la quinta ola, cuando algunas voces se alzan para pedir que vuelva a ser obligatoria en cualquier circunstancia ante una incidencia que ha escalado hasta los 622,4 casos, con peticiones de toques de queda y nuevas restricciones en casi todas las comunidades autónomas.

  2. Andalucía pedirá poder aplicar el toque de queda en los municipios con alta incidencia

    El comité de expertos de la Junta de Andalucía ha propuesto este martes un toque de queda de 2:00 a 7:00 horas en municipios con tasa superior a 1.000 casos y también plantea modificar los aforos de los locales de hostelería y ocio nocturno en función del nivel de alerta. Así te contamos en directo toda la información sobre la covid este martes. 

