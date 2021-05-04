Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa para actualizar los datos de participación en las elecciones a la Asamblea de Madrid

Público
Público

Rueda de prensa para actualizar los datos de participación en las elecciones a la Asamblea de Madrid

El consejero de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique López, y la directora general de Medios de Comunicación, Sandra Fernández, comparecen para detallar la participación recogida hasta las 19:00 horas.

Rueda de prensa Sandra Fernández
Captura de la directora general de Medios de Comunicación, Sandra Fernández. Público

Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa aquí: 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público