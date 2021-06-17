Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el Pleno de investidura de Isabel Díaz Ayuso como presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid

Sigue en directo el Pleno de investidura de Isabel Díaz Ayuso como presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid

Arranca la nueva legislatura con el Partido Popular en alianza con la ultraderecha. 

Ayuso, sobre familias de la Cañada: "No han podido ir donde se les ha propuesto alojamiento por miedo a abandonar la chabola y que se la ocuparan"
Isabel Díaz Ayuso en un pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid - Foto de archivo / PÚBLICO

