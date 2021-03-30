Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la segunda votación de investidura en el Parlament de Catalunya

Sigue en directo la segunda votación de investidura en el Parlament de Catalunya

Pere Aragonès se enfrenta a la segunda votación para ser investido presidente de la Generalitat

Pere Aragonès aplaudint la portaveu d'ERC, Marta Vilalta, cap al final de la sessió d'investidura.
Pere Aragonès aplaudint la portaveu d'ERC, Marta Vilalta, cap al final de la sessió d'investidura. Job Vermeulen / ACN

Sigue en directo la votación aquí: 

