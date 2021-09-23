MADRID
La erupción del volcán está en zona de "estabilidad' y las coladas de lava se han ralentizado y avanzan a cuatro kilómetros por hora. "La predicción matemática que tenemos es que va a seguir avanzando, pero no sabemos si va a llegar al mar", dijo este miércoles el director técnico del Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende.
Sánchez afirma ante la ONU que "nadie quedará desamparado" en La Palma
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, garantizó este miércoles ante la ONU que "nadie quedará desamparado" en La Palma tras la erupción volcánica que está afectando a esta isla canaria. Tal y como había avanzado Sánchez, inició su intervención ante la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas haciendo referencia a la situación que está viviendo La Palma y que obligó a posponer su viaje a Nueva York y a reducir su agenda en esta ciudad para seguir sobre el terreno la evolución de los acontecimientos. "Nuestro Gobierno está volcado con sus habitantes, que ven cómo la lava se lleva viviendas, terrenos agrarios, fincas, tierras fértiles y una enorme memoria emocional cuyo valor nadie puede medir" añadió.
La lava avanza muy lentamente y el comité científico empieza a dudar de que vaya a llegar al mar
