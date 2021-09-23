Estás leyendo: Este es el recorrido de la lava del volcán de La Palma y las casas que ha destruido hasta ahora

Volcán en La Palma Este es el recorrido de la lava del volcán de La Palma y las casas que ha destruido hasta ahora

El programa 'Copernicus' de la Unión Europea reconstruye el recorrido día a día por satélite, lo que permite visualizar su extensión y los edificios afectados que va dejando a su paso.

Recorrido de la lava en la isla de La Palma (Canarias)
Recorrido de la lava en la isla de La Palma (Canarias). Copernicus EMS

La lava en la isla de La Palma sigue su curso hacia la costa. Desde que entrara en erupción el pasado 19 de septiembre, el volcán no para de expulsar lava y cenizas, arrasando con todo a su paso —o casi todo—. A la espera del momento en el que la colada toque el agua, el programa Copernicus de la Unión Europea reconstruye su recorrido día a día por satélite, lo que permite visualizar su extensión y los edificios afectados que va dejando a su paso.

La erupción volcánica durará entre 24 y 84 días, según INVOLCAN

El Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias ha estimado entre 24 y 84 días la duración que puede tener la actual erupción volcánica en la isla de La Palma. Se trata de un cálculo realizado en base a los datos conocidos sobre la duración de las erupciones históricas ocurridas en la isla, aunque reconocen que se trata de una "pregunta nada fácil de responder".

Este mapa, elaborado con el programa Copernicus de la Unión Europea, muestra el trazado que ha seguido la lava desde la erupción del pasado domingo. Cada punto rojo es un edificio destruido o dañado según la clasificación de esta fuente.

Hasta ahora, la lava arrojada por el volcán de la Cumbre Vieja cubre ya más de 166 hectáreas y ha destruido más de 350 inmuebles.

