Comienza la erupción volcánica en la Cumbre Vieja de La Palma

Santa Cruz de La PalmaActualizado:
Una erupción volcánica ha comenzado esta tarde de domingo en la Cumbre Vieja de La Palma, en la zona de Las Manchas, después de más de una semana en la que se han acumulado miles de seísmos en la zona.
En la zona, cercana a Las Manchas, se aprecia ya una enorme columna de materiales volcánicos, según ha podido presenciar Efe.
La Cumbre Vieja de La Palma es uno de los complejos volcánicos más activos de Canarias. En ella se han producido dos de las tres últimas erupciones registradas en las islas, el volcán San Juan (1949) y el Teneguía (1971).
La Palma había registrado procesos sísmicos en Las Manchas y Jedey y tras la evaluación de la dirección del Plan de Prevención de Riesgos Volcánicos de Canarias (Pevolca). De este modo y como movimiento preventivo, se había comenzado la evacuación de personas con movilidad reducida en los núcleos de riesgo.
