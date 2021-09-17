Estás leyendo: La serie sísmica de La Palma acumula ya más de 20.650 terremotos en siete días

La serie sísmica de La Palma acumula ya más de 20.650 terremotos en siete días

La Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias mantiene a la isla de La Palma en 'semáforo amarillo' por riesgo volcánico tras constatarse que la actividad sísmica disminuye y la deformación del terreno pierde velocidad.

volcán La Palma
Imagen tomada este viernes en la zona donde se concentran estos días los miles de pequeños movimientos sísmicos registrados desde hace una semana en La Palma, a 17 de septiembre de 2021. Miguel Calero / EFE

Santa Cruz de la Palma

La serie de pequeños movimientos sísmicos que comenzó a detectarse hace una semana en La Palma acumula ya más de 20.650 terremotos, según ha informado este viernes el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan).

Involcan ha precisado en sus redes sociales que, gracias al uso de sistemas de análisis automático, la Red Sísmica Canaria ha podido detectar desde las 01.00 horas del viernes 10 de septiembre hasta las 19.00 horas de este jueves 16 de septiembre de 2021 (hora canaria en ambos casos), más de 20.650 terremotos.

La mayoría de ellos son tan pequeños que ni siquiera ha sido posible determinar su localización, ha agregado. En algunos momentos ha habido más de 400 terremotos detectados por hora

Durante este jueves se registraron más de 1.100 terremotos de baja magnitud, menos que en días anteriores, cuyos epicentros se encuentran bajo el volcán Cumbre Vieja. Se puede observar una migración de la sismicidad hacia el oeste en los últimos días. La deformación ha aumentado a 10 cm, perdiendo velocidad y estando muy localizada en el entorno de la sismicidad.

El proceso continúa y puede tener evolución rápida a corto plazo, sin descartar que puedan registrarse terremotos sentidos de mayor intensidad. En los últimos años el volcán Cumbre Vieja ha experimentado diez enjambres sísmicos, incluyendo el actual, que se inició el pasado sábado y en el que los terremotos están siendo más superficiales que los anteriores.

La Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias del Gobierno de Canarias, en aplicación del Plan Especial de Protección Civil y Atención de Emergencias por riesgo volcánico de la Comunidad Autónoma de Canarias (Pevolca), mantiene a la isla de La Palma en 'semáforo amarillo' por riesgo volcánico tras constatarse que la actividad sísmica disminuye y la deformación del terreno pierde velocidad.

