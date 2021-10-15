Volcán en La Palma: última hora sobre la erupción, en directo | El avance de las coladas de lava obliga a cortar más carreteras

Actualizado:
El volcán de La Palma sigue rugiendo y ha obligado a la evacuación preventiva de las 400 personas que aún permanecían en el barrio de La Laguna, en Los Llanos de Aridane, aunque los dos brazos de la colada más activa han ralentizado su avance tras llevarse por delante un supermercado y atravesar el campo de fútbol.
-
Prohíben el acceso a La Laguna por Tazacorte ante la cercanía de la colada de lava
El Cabildo de La Palma va a prohibir este viernes el acceso a través de la carretera de Tazacorte al núcleo de La Laguna, en el municipio de Los Llanos de Aridane -que fue evacuado este jueves con 300 personas- por la cercanía de la colada de lava. La corporación permite que los vecinos evacuados puedan acceder a sus viviendas a recoger enseres y objetos personales siempre que los inmuebles estén fuera de la zona de exclusión. El acceso será controlado y contarán con el acompañamiento de personal de seguridad, previa coordinación con el Ayuntamiento. Los vecinos también podrán regar y cortar fruta de su finca siempre que se haya concertado hora y acceso con su comunidad de regantes.
-
La lava desborda el cono del volcán
El Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias informó este jueves en su cuenta de Twitter que a las 14.15, hora canaria, la lava empezó a desbordar el cono principal del volcán. Así te contamos todo lo sucedido este jueves en La Palma.
