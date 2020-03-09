Estás leyendo: Adif invierte casi 1.800 millones en 2019, un 15% más

Adif invierte casi 1.800 millones en 2019, un 15% más

Las líneas de AVE se llevan casi 7 de cada 10 euros de inversión del gestor de las infraestructuras ferroviarias.

El ministro entonces de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos y la presidenta de Adif, Isabel Pardo, durante su visita a las obras de la futura estación ferroviaria de La Sagrera, en Barcelona. E.P./David Zorrakino

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Adif y Adif Alta Velocidad invirtieron un total de 1.798 millones de euros durante 2019, importe un 15% superior al del ejercicio anterior y que en su mayor parte se destinó a los corredores de Alta Velocidad actualmente en construcción y a los planes de mejora que acomete en la red de Cercanías.

De este monto, el AVE acaparó 1.219 millones de euros, un 4% más y el 68% de la inversión total, según informó la compañía pública promotora y gestora de la red ferroviaria.

No obstante, el ferrocarril convencional es el que se anotó el mayor incremento, del 48%, dado que contó con 578 millones, en su mayoría para Cercanías.

En cuanto a las inversiones en Alta Velocidad, la compañía que preside Isabel Pardo de Vera destinó 363 millones al AVE a Galicia y otros 163 millones al AVE de Extremadura.

A su vez, la Y vasca, la línea de Alta Velocidad que unirá las tres capitales vascas, recibió una inversión de 111 millones, y la Variante de Pajares, los túneles que se construyen bajo el puerto del mismo nombre para conectar Asturias a la red AVE, otros 69 millones.

En cuanto las inversiones en la red convencional, Adif destinó 128 millones al plan de mejoras de las Cercanías de Cataluña y otros 78 millones al correspondiente de Madrid.

También se destinaron inversiones a las Cercanías de la Comunidad Valenciana (19 millones de euros), de Asturias (17 millones) y Cantabria (7 millones).

En paralelo, Adif también dedicó 36 millones de euros al eje de ferrocarril convencional entre Sagunto, Teruel y Zaragoza, otros 28 millones a la electrificación de la línea entre Salamanca y Fuentes de Oñoro y 13 millones más a actuaciones en estaciones de viajeros, entre otras inversiones.

Financiación europea

En un comunicado, la compañía dependiente del Ministerio de Transportes también informó de que durante el pasado año recibió financiación procedente de distintos fondos europeos por un importe total de 319,3 millones de euros, un 41,3% más que el año anterior.

Los fondos europeos constituyen una de las principales fuentes de financiación de Adif, junto a los presupuestos públicos, el canon que cobra a los operadores, y la financiación bancaria, fundamentalmente con el BEI.

