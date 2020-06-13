Estás leyendo: Inspección de Trabajo sanciona a Amazon y a otras cuatro empresas de paquetería por "cesión ilegal" de empleados

Los trabajadores podrían pedir mejorar sus condiciones laborales y ser contratados directamente por Amazon después de que la multinacional de comercio online utilizase sus servicios sin ser parte de su plantilla.

Paquetes de Amazon. / EFE - MICHAEL REYNOLDS
barcelona

europa press

Inspecció de Treball, consorcio entre el Estado y la Generalitat de Cataluña, ha sancionado con una multa de casi 1,2 millones de euros a Amazon y cuatro empresas que trabajan con la plataforma por "cesión ilegal de trabajadores", según han informado fuentes de la Conselleria de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias.

Concretamente la inspección ha impuesto una multa de 817.000 euros al gigante del comercio online, y 360.000 a las subcontratatas de reparto Ahora Vengo, Instapack, Nopar y One Motion, al considerar que Amazon no hace repartos con personal propio y que 350 trabajadores de las otras empresas trabajan a sus órdenes.

Los empleados afectados se encuentran, según Inspecció de Treball, en una situación de "precariedad laboral, con unos salarios muy inferiores a los que deberían recibir, con jornadas laborales abusivas, con contratos temporales y sin representación sindical".

Este hecho demuestra que "no se trata de una subcontrata de especialización, sino de una práctica que acaba produciendo una evidente precarización de las condiciones de trabajo de estas personas", ha informado el Govern.

Ahora los trabajadores podrían pedir mejorar sus condiciones laborales y ser contratados directamente por Amazon, que cuenta en Cataluña con un almacén urbano en la capital catalana, un centro logístico en El Prat de Llobregat, uno en Castellbisbal, uno en Martorelles y uno a punto de abrir en Barberà del Vallès, todos en Barcelona.

