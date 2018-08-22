Telefónica está inmerso en negociaciones con Amazon para incluir el servicio Prime Video a sus paquetes de teléfono, televisión e Internet como parte de su intención de mantener y aumentar el número de sus clientes, según informaron fuentes cercanas a las conversaciones a Bloomberg.
Desde Telefónica no quisieron comentar esta información, que apunta que el ofrecer un servicio de video premium bajo demanda entre los servicios de Telefónica, permitiría a la firma española evitar que sus clientes tengan que suscribirse por separado a diferentes servicios.
Al mismo tiempo, dichas fuentes indicaron que este eventual acuerdo ayudaría a lograr que los clientes estén más satisfechos con sus paquetes de servicios y que esta maniobra está en línea con la estrategia que está siguiendo Telefónica en los últimos tiempos.
Así, la empresa de telecomunicaciones cerró el pasado mes de mayo un acuerdo global para integrar los servicios y contenidos de Netflix en sus plataformas de vídeo y televisión en Europa y en América Latina, que en el caso de España está previsto se produzca a finales de 2018.
Además, Telefónica está negociando actualmente con diferentes servicios de contenido en 'streaming', entre los que se encuentra Amazon Prime, para llegar a acuerdos que permitan la cobertura en diferentes mercados.
La compañía que dirige José María Álvarez-Pallete está trabajando y buscando soluciones para lograr retener como suscriptores a sus clientes, a los que busca ofrecer un contenido de mejor calidad, tanto de producción propia como externa.
Por su parte, compañías como Netflix o Amazon se benefician de este tipo de acuerdos al lograr un acceso más rápido a millones de usuarios que no habían contratado sus contenidos de forma independiente.
