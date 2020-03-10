Estás leyendo: Arabia Saudí elevará su producción a 12,3 millones barriles de cruedo el 1 de abril

Arabia Saudí elevará su producción a 12,3 millones barriles de cruedo el 1 de abril

El precio del petroleo Brent se recupera tras su lunes negro y se mueve por encima de los 37 dólares por barril.

El logo de la petrolera estatal Saudi Aramco, en sus instalaciones en Abqaiq. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Dubái

Actualizado:

EFE

La petrolera estatal saudí Aramco anunció este martes que aumentará su producción de crudo a 12,3 millones de barriles diarios (mbd) desde el próximo 1 de abril, lo que representa un incremento de 300.000 barriles (2,5 % más), informó la empresa a la bolsa de Arabia Saudí Tadawul. Según la nota, "la compañía espera que esto tenga un efecto financiero positivo a largo plazo".

La decisión supone un "incremento de 300.000 barriles de petróleo diarios sobre la capacidad máxima sostenida" de producción de la compañía.

Esta decisión se produce después de un lunes negro para los mercados en el que el precio del petróleo se desplomó un 25% como consecuencia de la caída de la demanda por el coronavirus y el inicio de una guerra de precios entre Arabia Saudí y Rusia.

Arabia abogaba por reducir la producción de los socios de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) y otros productores externos, lo que se conoce como OPEP+, en 1,5 mbd, mientras que Rusia se oponía a la medida, lo que ha llevado a Riad a dar un giro de 180 grados y apostar por bajar más aún el valor del crudo.

Algunos expertos temen que la batalla lleve el precio del petróleo hasta unos 20 dólares por barril, a menos que los saudíes y los rusos vuelvan a la negociación.

Este martes,  el presidente de EEUU Donald Trump, ha mantenido una conversación telefónica con el príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí Mohammed bin Salman para hablar sobre los mercados mundiales de energía, entre otros temas, según ha informado el portavoz de la Casa Blanca Judd Deere.

Tras el desplome del Brent de este lunes, cuando registró la mayor caída desde la primera Guerra del Golfo, el barril se ha recuperado este martes, al avanzar en en torno al 8%, hasta cotizar por encima de los 37 dólares

