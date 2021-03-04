Estás leyendo: La Policía registra las instalaciones de Alcoa en Avilés tras una denuncia interna por posibles irregularidades

Público
Público

Asturias La Policía registra las instalaciones de Alcoa en Avilés tras una denuncia interna por posibles irregularidades

La multinacional productora de aluminio anunció en octubre de 2018 su intención de llevar a cabo un despido colectivo en sus plantas de Avilés y La Coruña, por el que se verán afectados un total de 686 trabajadores.

Alcoa manifestación
Movilización en Avilés por el futuro de ALCOA. Iván G. Fernández / Nortes

Madrid

Agentes de la Policía Nacional están registrando desde primera hora de este jueves por orden de la Audiencia Nacional las instalaciones de Alcoa en Avilés, Asturias tras una denuncia interna por posibles irregularidades, han informado fuentes policiales.

El registro se está llevando a cabo por parte de agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) bajo la dirección de la Audiencia Nacional. Otras fuentes conocedoras de las diligencias han señalado que la actuación policial afecta también a las instalaciones gallegas en La Coruña.

La multinacional productora de aluminio Alcoa anunció en octubre de 2018 su intención de llevar a cabo un despido colectivo en sus plantas de Avilés y La Coruña, por el que se verán afectados un total de 686 trabajadores, tras proceder al cierre de estas fábricas debido a su "improductividad". Según afirmó entonces la compañía estadounidense, se trata de las plantas menos productivas del grupo debido a "problemas estructurales intrínsecos", y se mostró dispuesta a trabajar para reducir el impacto de este proceso y a negociar un plan social con los trabajadores.

Según apuntaba Alcoa, las plantas de Avilés y La Coruña se encuentran afectadas por problemas estructurales productivos y tecnológicos como su "menor capacidad de producción, una tecnología menos eficiente y elevados costes fijos", unidos a factores externos de mercado, como la "sobrecapacidad de producción de China", el elevado precio de las materias primas y el coste de la energía. Todos estos factores han generado pérdidas significativas en estas plantas en los últimos años "que previsiblemente continuarán en el futuro", alertaba Alcoa.

De esta forma, Alcoa argumentaba que el cierre de las plantas de Avilés y La Coruña permitirá generar unas mejoras organizativas manteniendo la producción en una sola planta en España, la de San Ciprián (Lugo), donde se produce tanto aluminio como alúmina. Sin embargo, posteriormente anunció también su intención de desprenderse de esta planta, y actualmente negocia su venta a la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público