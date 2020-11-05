Estás leyendo: El Banco de Inglaterra refuerza sus estímulos ante la persistencia del coronavirus

El Banco de Inglaterra refuerza sus estímulos ante la persistencia del coronavirus

La entidad eleva su programa de compra de bonos en 150.000 millones de libras ante el daño económico que causarán las nuevas restricciones decretadas ante la segunda ola de la pandemia y la inminencia del Brexit.

Vista del edificio del Banco de Inglaterra (izq.) en la City de Londres. REUTERS/John Sibley
Vista del edificio del Banco de Inglaterra (izq.) en la City de Londres. John Sibley / REUTERS

William Schomberg, David Milliken y Andy Bruce/Reuters

LONDRES, 5 nov (Reuters) - El Banco de Inglaterra anunció el jueves un aumento de su ya ingente programa de compra de bonos en 150.000 millones de libras (195.000 millones de dólares), una cantidad mayor que la esperada, como medida de preparación ante el daño económico que causarán las nuevas restricciones decretadas ante la segunda ola del coronavirus y la inminencia del Brexit.

El Banco de Inglaterra aumentó su programa de compra de activos hasta los 895.000 millones de libras (1,16 billones de dólares, unos 989.000 millones de euros), 50.000 millones de libras más de lo esperado por la mayoría de los economistas consultados en una encuesta de Reuters.

El banco central británico dijo que esto le dará suficiente munición para ampliar la compra de bonos soberanos hasta el final de 2021.

El banco redujo sus previsiones para la economía británica, que ahora espera que no superará su nivel previo a la pandemia de COVID-19 hasta el primer trimestre de 2022. Anteriormente, el Banco de Inglaterra había dicho que esperaba que la recuperación se completara a finales del próximo año.

