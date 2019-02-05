Público
Banco Sabadell Sabadell pone a la venta su promotora inmobiliaria 

Abre un proceso competitivo para vender la promotora Solvia Desarrollos Inmobiliarios (SDIn), asesorado por Rothschild.

El logo de Banco Sabadell, en la sede de la entidad en Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Banco Sabadell ha iniciado un proceso competitivo para la venta del 100% del capital social de la promotora Solvia Desarrollos Inmobiliarios (SDIn), junto con un perímetro de suelos y promociones urbanísticas gestionado por esta sociedad y propiedad del banco, según ha informado este martes la entidad a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Para esta operación, el banco está recibiendo asesoramiento de la firma Rothschild. Solvia Desarrollos Inmobiliarios es el resultado de la escisión y transmisión en bloque de la parte del patrimonio de la sociedad Solvia Servicios Inmobiliarios.

Sabadell vendió el pasado mes de diciembre el 80% de su filial inmobiliaria Solvia a Lindorff, sociedad perteneciente al grupo Intrum AB, por 300 millones de euros, operación que le reportó unas plusvalías de 138 millones de euros.

