Bankinter sacará a Bolsa este año su socimi hotelera

Bankinter sacará a Bolsa antes de que termine este año una sociedad cotizada de inversión inmobiliaria (Socimi) especializada en el sector hotelero, Atom Hoteles, según han confirmado fuentes del banco.
Aunque la entidad no ha querido precisar la fecha, ha afirmado que la idea es que Atom Hoteles haga su debut bursátil este mismo 2018, en la misma línea que su otra socimi Olimpo Real Estate (Ores), que se estrenó en el Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) en febrero del año pasado.
Atom cuenta con 23 hoteles en propiedad con 5.232 habitaciones, entre los que se encuentran los recién adquiridos Meliá ubicados uno en Sevilla y dos en Canarias, o los AC Marriott de Palma, Sevilla y Álava. El valor de estos activos asciende a unos 500 millones de euros.
El pasado 2 de febrero, la socimi completó una ampliación de capital que le permitió alcanzar unos fondos totales de 247,8 millones y, a partir de entonces, adquirió algunos hoteles con lo que invirtió prácticamente todo el capital disponible.
Además, hace apenas unas semanas, Atom Hoteles firmó un préstamo hipotecario sindicado a cinco años por importe de 191 millones de euros con el que obtuvo los recursos necesarios para completar la inversión prevista y llegar a un total de 23 hoteles adquiridos.
A finales del año pasado, la entidad comandada por María Dolores Dancausa informó de que pondría en marcha en el primer trimestre de 2018 una socimi centrada en hoteles para sus clientes de banca privada, en la que mantendría una participación cercana al 10%. La inversión mínima para participar en Atom Hoteles es de 200.000 euros por cliente con un máximo del 15% de su patrimonio.
Bankinter replicó con esta creación el modelo de Ores, socimi para invertir en activos comerciales de pequeño y mediano tamaño en la que la entidad cuenta también con una participación del 10%. Esta sociedad fue creada para dar respuesta a aquellos clientes que demandan mayores rentabilidades en un entorno de bajos tipos de interés.
