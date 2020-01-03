Público
Caixabank incorpora la tecnología blockchain para el comercio exterior de sus clientes empresas

El banco lanza la plataforma 'we.trade' que permite a importadores y exportadores, desde un único punto de conexión y de manera colaborativa, realizar operaciones comerciales en soporte digital.

La plataforma 'we.trade' se ha incorporado al catálogo de servicios que ofrece CaixaBank.

Caixabank incorpora a su oferta de servicios para empresas la plataforma de comercio digital we.trade, creada bajo tecnología blockchain por 15 entidades financieras en Europa y que busca facilitar las transacciones de comercio exterior de sus clientes.

Está pensada para que importadores y exportadores realicen, de hecho, sus operaciones comerciales de forma sencilla e intuitiva, y busca reforzar la seguridad y trazabilidad de las operaciones comerciales nacionales e internacionales.

Según detalló Caixabank este viernes, la solución facilita concretamente el seguimiento en tiempo real de las operaciones, incrementando la transparencia a lo largo de todo el proceso. Al ser una plataforma en la que solo pueden participar clientes verificados y autentificados por los bancos integrantes, el componente de seguridad y confianza en las operaciones es a la vez muy alto.

La plataforma we.trade genera contratos digitales o smart contracts, que vinculan la operación comercial a la financiación o el pago y al cumplimiento de las condiciones comerciales. Esto evita a las empresas cualquier riesgo de impago, aspecto que puede contribuir a potenciar la internacionalización del negocio de muchas empresas.

Además, la herramienta facilita a proveedores y compradores procesar transacciones de una manera ágil y colaborativa en una única plataforma común, y mejora la gestión y la planificación de su tesorería.

CaixaBank apoya a sus clientes empresa en 127 países a través de sucursales operativas, oficinas de representación, corresponsalías y participaciones en bancos extranjeros. En España cuenta además con una red de 125 centros especializados en empresas, repartidos por todas las comunidades autónomas y atendidos por 1.188 gestores profesionales.

