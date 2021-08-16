Estás leyendo: CaixaBank y Criteria reducen su participación en Telefónica por debajo del 6%

Público
Público

CaixaBank y Criteria reducen su participación en Telefónica por debajo del 6%

El banco y su holding industrial cobran en efectivo 64 millones por el 'scrip dividend' de la operadora.

Sede de CaixaBank en Barcelona.
Sede de CaixaBank en Barcelona. EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

CaixaBank y CriteriaCaixa han reducido su participación en Telefónica por debajo del 6%, después de que ambas compañías cobrasen el scrip dividend de la operadora en efectivo, si bien CriteriaCaixa ha mantenido su participación invariable con la compra de nuevas acciones en el mercado.

En concreto, Caixabank tiene actualmente una posición del 4,61%, según datos registrados en Bloomberg, después de haber recibido 51 millones por el dividendo flexible de Telefónica, y tal y como ha adelantado El Confidencial.

Anteriormente, y desde 2007, mantenía una participación del 5% en la operadora, que había reducido al 4,879% a mediados de julio, tal y como se recoge en los registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Por su parte, CriteriaCaixa ha recibido alrededor de 13,3 millones del dividendo de Telefónica, si bien ha mantenido su participación del 1,25% inalterable por la compra de nuevas acciones en el mercado. Según se recoge en sus cuentas del primer semestre, a finales de 2020 atesoraba 216.026 acciones, mientras a 30 de junio, tenía 278.180 títulos de Telefónica en su cartera.

Además, BBVA también habría rebajado su participación en la operadora. La entidad declaró el pasado mes de febrero a la CNMV que bajaba del 6,961% al 4,839% su porcentaje en Telefónica, si bien en Bloomberg aparece con un porcentaje del 4,74%.

Telefónica repartió el segundo tramo de 0,20 euros del dividendo flexible a cuenta de los resultados de 2020 el pasado 17 de junio. Para llevarlo a cabo, la compañía realizó una ampliación de capital a cargo de la caja por un importe máximo de 1.143,7 millones de euros y un número de acciones a emitir de 272,1 millones.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público