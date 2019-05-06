El exjefe de la División de Normativa Contable del Banco de España Jorge Pérez Ramírez ha asegurado que el folleto de la salida a Bolsa de Bankia no recogía la imagen fiel del banco, ya que parecía que se estaba ante una entidad que valía "oro" que finalmente se vendió "a precio de cobre".
Así lo ha indicado Pérez Ramírez durante su declaración en calidad de testigo en el juicio que investiga la salida a Bolsa de Bankia en julio de 2011 que se celebra en la Audiencia Nacional de San Fernando de Henares (Madrid).
"Lo que no puede ser es que se muestre una compañía que parece oro y se venda a precio de cobre. Esto no se sostenía. Según la información financiera del folleto, se estaba regalando a la entidad", ha indicado ante la sección cuarta de la sala de lo Penal.
Tal y como ha relatado el exjefe de la División de Normativa Contable del Banco de España, el folleto ofrecía un rango de precios que presentaba una "contradicción absoluta con los estados financieros". "Fue aquí cuando empezamos a preocuparnos y preparé una nota urgente alertando", ha añadido.
