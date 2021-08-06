Jose Antonio Sánchez ficha para Telemadrid a viejos conocidos de su etapa más dura al frente de RTVE

MadridActualizado:
Telemadrid ha hecho oficial los primeros fichajes de su director general, José Antonio Sánchez, algo esperado tras su polémico nombramiento el pasado 14 de julio por el Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Entran José Antonio Gundín como director de informativos y Alfonso Nasarre como director de Onda Madrid.
Gundín fue nombrado en octubre de 2012 director de los servicios informativos de TVE en sustitución de Julio Somoano, precisamente por el entonces presidente del consejo de RTVE, que era José Antonio Sánchez. La maniobra, en este caso, es casi un clon de aquélla.
El nuevo jefe de los informativos regionales madrileños ha sido subdirector de Opinión y Colaboraciones de La Razón, diario del que también ha sido columnista, como lo ha sido del digital Lainformación.com.
📌José Antonio Álvarez Gundín, nuevo director de Informativos de #Telemadridhttps://t.co/OELRv0ZTTV— Telemadrid (@telemadrid) August 6, 2021
Mientras, Nasarre, que fue director de Radio Nacional también con Sánchez, repite el mismo puesto pero en la radio del ente público regional, Onda Madrid.
Ha trabajado largos años en la Cope, para el Gobierno de José María Aznar y también en RTVE, donde en 2013 fue nombrado director general de Radio Nacional.
📌Alfonso Nasarre, nuevo director de @ondamadrid pic.twitter.com/9uhvieGj1t— Telemadrid (@telemadrid) August 6, 2021
Jose Antonio Sánchez, nombrado con polémica director de Telemadrid hace tres semanas, fue director general de RTVE entre 2002 y 2004 y presidente de esta corporación de 2014 a 2018.
Estuvo al frente de Telemadrid de 2011 a 2014, y es recordado entre otros asuntos por acometer un expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) que afectó en 2013 a 829 de los casi 1.200 trabajadores.
