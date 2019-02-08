Los taxistas de Madrid han señalado este viernes que la solución al conflicto del taxi no consiste en "liberalizar un servicio público" con la aprobación de un nuevo reglamento, sino en regular los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), que son los que funcionan "sin reglas".
El sector ha respondido así al presidente regional, Ángel Garrido, que trabajará en un nuevo Reglamento del Taxi en el que se plantea una actualización de los requisitos exigidos para la obtención de las licencias municipales de autotaxi, tanto en relación con los solicitantes como con los vehículos y conductores.
Las principales asociaciones del taxi consideran que el Gobierno regional "ha abandonado al sector del taxi en favor de las grandes multinacionales"
Además, contempla que los municipios puedan establecer planes de amortización de licencias de autotaxi en caso de desequilibrio entre la oferta y la demanda de este tipo de servicios. Julio Sanz, presidente de la Federación del Taxi, ha indicado que este reglamento llega tarde, puesto que tenía que haberse aprobado en 2016 y no cuando corresponde "legislar y regular las VTC, y no desviar la atención con esta reforma del reglamento”.
Para el sector, este anuncio es "una cortina de humo" para no focalizar la atención en la regulación de los VTC, “que han irrumpido en un mercado que ya está regulado, pero sin obedecer a ninguna norma”, ha subrayado Sanz. Las principales asociaciones del taxi consideran que el Gobierno regional "ha abandonado al sector del taxi en favor de las grandes multinacionales".
