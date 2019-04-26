Los bancos y los intermediarios financieros deberán entregar a los clientes que quieran contratar préstamos hipotecarios una ficha de información precontractual y de advertencias estandarizadas.
Así figura en la orden ministerial que, junto con un real decreto de desarrollo de la ley hipotecaria, ha aprobado hoy el Consejo de Ministros y que es a su vez una transposición de una directiva europea que debía haber estado incorporada al ordenamiento español hace tres años, en marzo de 2016.
La ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño, ha dicho en la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros que el real decreto se tramitará por vía de urgencia y confía en que finalmente la Comisión Europea no imponga a España la multa de 100.000 euros diarios por el retraso en la transposición de esta directiva.
Según Economía, el real decreto establece los requisitos para la prestación de servicios de asesoramiento, los medios telemáticos que deben emplearse para la remisión al notario de la información precontractual, o la información a facilitar a los clientes durante la vigencia del contrato, que deberá ser accesible para las personas con discapacidad.
La orden regula, además, aspectos como las extensión de las reglas de publicidad de las actividad bancaria a prestamistas e intermediarios de crédito inmobiliario, los términos de la información de los préstamos en moneda extranjera y los requisitos mínimos de conocimientos y competencias exigibles al personal y directivos de los prestamistas de crédito, incluidos los bancos.
Además, se han incorporado medidas que garantizan el mantenimiento de la protección de los titulares de hipotecas inversas.
