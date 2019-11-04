El Corte Inglés abrirá un espacio de alimentación en las Cinco Torres de Madrid

El Corte Inglés abrirá un espacio de alimentación dentro de la Torre Caleido, el nuevo complejo urbanístico situado en el Distrito Financiero de las Cinco Torres de Madrid.
El espacio contará con más de 700 metros cuadrados y estará situado en la parte norte de la zona comercial, con un surtido muy variado y con especial foco en productos perecederos como alimentos ecológicos y veganos, según ha informado el grupo de grandes almacenes.
También cobrará especial importancia la comida preparada, que presentará una amplia variedad de opciones especialmente pensadas para un público urbano y preocupado por la salud. La tecnología será una de las piezas clave de este espacio con el fin de mejorar la experiencia del cliente, a través de innovadoras herramientas y facilidades para agilizar los procesos de compra.
Este proyecto, que tendrá su propia imagen tanto de marca como de nuevo diseño, distinto a otros espacios de El Corte Inglés, ha sido creado específicamente para el espacio comercial de Caleido, que ocupa más de 15.000 metros cuadrados.
El proyecto Caleido está liderado por Inmobiliaria Espacio (Promociones y Propiedades Inmobiliarias Espacio), del Grupo Villar Mir, junto con la compañía inmobiliaria Emperador Properties y cuenta con un edificio vertical de 160 metros que alberagará la sede del Instituto de Empresa, con el primer campus universitario en altura de España, y una segunda edifciación horizontal de cuatro plantas, en las que el Grupo Quirón Salud gestionará un centro de medicina avanzada.
Caleido dispondrá de una zona comercial con más de 15.000 metros cuadrados en las que tantos marcas nacionales e internacionales estarán presentes. Entre otros datos, el espacio contará con 2.000 plazas de garaje.
Los promotores del proyecto también señalan que se trata de un proyecto 100% sostenible ideado para el beneficio y bienestar de las personas que cumplirá con todos los estándares en sostenibilidad y eficiencia energética. El arte, a través del muralismo y el postgraffiti y el arte pop, también estará presente en este nuevo espacio.
