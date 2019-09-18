Público
La criptomoneda Libra, de Facebook, en la mira de los reguladores tras la advertencia del BCE

“Las monedas virtuales no han sido probadas en la escala requerida para ejecutar un sistema de pago global”, avisa el banco de la Eurozona.

Un logotipo de criptomoneda Libra de Facebook . REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

El intento de Facebook de llevar las criptomonedas al mercado tradicional con Libra chocó el lunes con un mayor escepticismo, cuando un miembro del BCE dijo que esas divisas representan serios riesgos.

El francés Benoît Cœuré, miembro del Comité Ejecutivo del Banco Central Europeo en 2011, dijo a las autoridades de los bancos centrales de todo el mundo que la nueva generación de monedas virtuales ha pasado por pocas pruebas y prometió un enfoque regulador duro, lo que se suma a las advertencias de otras autoridades.

Libra es la más conocida de las monedas virtuales respaldadas por activos como depósitos de dinero tradicionales, valores gubernamentales a corto plazo u oro.

El proyecto de Facebook, anunciado en junio, es un intento de llevar las criptomonedas al sistema bancario y corporativo, que sus creadores intentaron subvertir.

Una década después de su creación, las monedas digitales, lideradas por bitcoin, siguen siendo un sector en gran medida no regulado que ofrece a los usuarios una situación cercana al anonimato y son asociadas por muchas personas con piratas informáticos, robos y actividades ilícitas.

Los comentarios de Cœuré se produjeron durante un evento en el Banco de Pagos Internacionales (BIS) en Basilea, donde se reunió el equipo de trabajo sobre divisas del Grupo de los Siete países industrializados para discutir cuestiones regulatorias planteadas por las nuevas monedas digitales.

“Las monedas virtuales no han sido probadas en gran medida, especialmente en la escala requerida para ejecutar un sistema de pago global”, dijo el miembro de la junta ejecutiva del Banco Central Europeo, que preside el Comité de Pagos e Infraestructuras de Mercado.

“Dan lugar a una serie de riesgos graves relacionados con las prioridades de las políticas públicas. El listón para la aprobación regulatoria será alto”, agregó.

