El gobernador del Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, ha apostado este lunes por aumentar la edad efectiva de jubilación, ya que si se aprueban incrementos de la edad legal de jubilación, pero no se trasladan a la efectiva, no se está logrando "en absoluto" el objetivo pretendido. Así lo ha señalado tras ser preguntado sobre la valoración del acuerdo sobre el expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) de Santander suscrito este lunes entre el Banco Santander y los sindicatos, que contempla prejubilaciones desde los 55 años.

Para Hernández de Cos, "una de las posibilidades para afrontar el reto demográfico y las implicaciones que tiene para el sistema de pensiones sería seguir aumentando la edad de jubilación", pero no tanto la legal, como la efectiva. Asimismo, indicó que estas prejubilaciones se están produciendo no sólo en el sector bancario sino que también en otros sectores se están llevando a cabo jubilaciones anticipadas y eso probablemente tenga que ver, según apuntó, "con que los niveles de productividad en relación con los salarios no son los más adecuados".

Estas afirmaciones las ha realizado durante la inauguración este lunes en Santander del seminario Las finanzas sostenibles y su importancia en el futuro de la economía organizado por la Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo (UIMP) y la Asociación de Periodistas Económicos (Apie) y patrocinado por el BBVA.

