El banco Santander quiere despedir a 3.700 empleados, el 11% de los trabajadores, y cerrar 1.150 oficinas, el 26% de la red. Según el Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) esta medida se va a llevar a cabo por la digitalización y por la financieras tecnológicas.
La entidad ha entregado un informe de una consultora externa este jueves para justificar el ERE a sus trabajadores, sin embargo, el banco Santander no ha querido dar explicaciones sobre el asunto, según afirma Cinco Días.
Este jueves ha tenido lugar el periodo de consultas entre el banco y los sindicatos y no será hasta el próximo día 23 cuando empezarán formalmente las negociaciones, que podrá extenderse hasta un máximo de 30 días según el Estatuto de los Trabajadores.
La mesa negociadora está formada por cinco representantes de CCOO, tres de UGT, dos de CGT, dos de FITC y uno de STS. Además, han pedido la incorporación de los sindicatos ELA y CIG, del País Vasco y Galicia, respectivamente, para que puedan asistir a las reuniones.
Entre 2012 y 2018, el banco ha afirmado que se ha producido un estancamiento del crédito y una gran caída de tipos que en el caso de la vivienda ha descendido 1 punto hasta llegar al 1,9% y en el caso del consumo ha caído 2 puntos, 6,9%. La digitalización también ha sido una causa de este ERE.
