España, lejos del salario medio neto de los países punteros de Europa

La media de los ingresos medios netos de los europeos tiene un marcado descenso en el este del continente, mientras los escandinavos se mantienen como las potencias con más renta. 

La crisis y el rescate han modificado el negocio bancario en España. / Europa Press

España ve desde abajo –y desde lejos– los salarios medios netos de las principales potencias europeas. Incluso países como Irlanda superan con creces los datos nacionales. 

Los españoles tienen un salario neto medio de 1749 euros, según un estudio del economista Milos Popovic, de la Universidad de Arizona State. Francia, por ejemplo, se sitúa casi 500 euros por encima, en 2225. 

Italia es el único estado de toda la Unión Europea que tiene una media parecida a la española, con 1878 euros. Alemania, que podría vivir una fusión entre sus dos principales bancos, está en 2315 euros al mes. 

Mapa elaborado por Milos Popovic, economista. En él se reflejan los salarios netos medios de Europa.

Se observa una brecha llamativa entre el este y el oeste del continente, donde los países más orientales tienen medias hundidas respecto al resto. En los países exyugoslavos, Bosnia, por ejemplo, se queda en 460 euros al mes. Moldavia tiene una media de 242 euros. 

La solvencia de los países escandinavos es llamativa, ya que Noruega tiene una renta media de 3452 euros, Suecia de 2458 y Finlandia de 2509. 

