Las familias vulnerables tendrán acceso un año más a viviendas de la banca

madrid
Las familias vulnerables tendrán acceso un año más, hasta enero de 2021, a las casi 10.000 viviendas aportadas por los bancos al Fondo Social de Vivienda, una iniciativa impulsada en su día por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy en medio de la crisis de los desahucios.
Este fondo se creó en 2013 con 6.000 pisos cedidos por el sector financiero, cifra que con el paso de los años se incrementó hasta llegar a las 9.951 viviendas de hoy en día, pensadas para ser alquiladas a precios entre 150 y 400 euros al mes a personas que se encuentren en situación de especial vulnerabilidad social.
El Ministerio de Asuntos Económicos informa en un comunicado de esta prórroga del fondo, acordada junto con las patronales AEB, CECA y Unacc, así como con el Banco de España, la Asociación Hipotecaria Española y la Plataforma del Tercer Sector, lo que ofrece una salida a familias que han perdido su vivienda habitual.
A estos inmuebles pueden acceder las personas que hayan perdido su vivienda habitual después del 31 de diciembre de 2007 ya sea por el impago de la hipoteca o como resultado de una dación en pago, siempre que sus ingresos familiares no superen aproximadamente unos 1.600 euros, ni dispongan de otra vivienda en propiedad o en usufructo.
Además, los solicitantes deberán encontrarse en uno de los supuestos de vulnerabilidad, como ser una familia con hijos menores, una familia monoparental con al menos dos hijos a su cargo, o una con una víctima de violencia de género, dependencia o discapacidad, o un mayor de 70 años.
