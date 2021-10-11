FCC controlará Realia tras hacerse con un otro 13,1% por 84 millones 

madridActualizado:
El grupo español de construcción y servicios FCC pasará a controlar la inmobiliaria Realia Business tras haber comprado a su principal accionista una participación del 13,11% por 83,9 millones de euros.
A través de su filial inmobiliaria, FCC ha acordado el pago de un precio de 0,78 euros por acción (la acción cerró el viernes a 0,70 euros) a Control Empresarial de Capitales (CEC), sustituyéndolo como accionista de control de Realia al elevar su participación al 50,1%, según informó a última hora del viernes.
"Esta operación se realiza mediante una ampliación de capital no dineraria suscrita por Soinmob y que permite a FCC Inmobiliaria integrar en su totalidad a Jezzine e incrementar su balance consolidado con mayor exposición a patrimonio en renta", ha explicado la constructora. También ha señalado que la estructura accionarial resultante "no altera el control de FCC Inmobiliaria por parte de FCC", que mantiene un 80,03% del capital de su filial, mientras que el resto (19,97%) es de Soinmob.
Adicionalmente, FCC anunció la absorción del 100% de Jezzine Uno, sociedad controlada por CEC centrada en el alquiler de inmuebles a Caixabank, mediante una ampliación de capital suscrita por la sociedad transferente.
Tras la incorporación de estos activos, entre los que destacan 406 sucursales alquiladas a CaixaBank, sujetos a un contrato marco de arrendamiento hasta 2037, FCC destacó el aumento "sustancial" de su exposición al patrimonio en renta.
Los activos de Realia tienen un valor de 1.935 millones de euros y los de FCC de 450 millones de euros. A esto se sumarán los 500 millones de euros de valoración de las sucursales de CaixaBank, agrupadas en la sociedad Jezzine Uno, que también quedará integrada en la filial inmobiliaria de FCC.
