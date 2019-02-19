El Ministerio de Fomento pondrá en marcha en los próximos meses una inversión de 5.700 millones de euros en trenes y obras ferroviarias a pesar de no haberse aprobado el Presupuesto y estar convocadas elecciones generales.
Se trata de las inversiones ya anunciadas y comprometidas por parte de Renfe y Adif, según detalló el secretario de Estado de Infraestructuras del Ministerio, Pedro Saura.
En concreto, de este monto total, 3.000 millones de euros corresponden al programa de compras de trenes que Renfe ya tiene comprometido abordar en el primer semestre se este año.
Los 2.700 millones de euros restantes son las obras en ferrocarril programadas por Adif, detalló el 'número dos' de Fomento durante su intervención en el Executive Forum.
"Así, en el primer semestre del año invertiremos en movilidad ferroviaria 5.700 millones de euros", destacó Saura, quien además aseguró que este importe multiplica por tres al destinado al mismo fin en el mismo periodo de 2018.
No obstante, en el caso de las compras de trenes, se trata de las primeras que se ponen en marcha en al menos cinco años.
El secretario de Estado defendió que, a pesar de que los Presupuestos no hayan salido adelante, "Fomento, dentro del margen con que cuenta, seguirá gestionando en función de las prioridades de país y de la forma más eficaz desde el punto de vista social y económico".
