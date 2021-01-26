El fondo IFM lanza una opa para comprar el 22,7% de Naturgy

madridActualizado:
El fondo IFM Global Infrastructure Fund ha lanzado una oferta para hacerse con un 22,7% del capital del grupo español por 5.060 millones de euros.
La opa se lanzará a 23,00 euros por acción en efectivo sobre 220 millones de acciones de Naturgy y está condicionada a una aceptación de al menos el 17% del capital del grupo de energía (alrededor de 165 millones de acciones).
Si el nivel de aceptación de la oferta es superior al número máximo de acciones a las que se dirige la oferta, se aplicarán las normas de prorrateo previstas en la legislación.
El precio ofrecido (que puede ajustarse en función de dividendos u otras remuneraciones de Naturgy a los accionistas) constituye una prima del 19,7% respecto al precio de cierre de la sesión anterior, según indicó IFM.
IFM es un gestor de inversiones controlado por fondos de pensiones australianos y asesorado por IFM Investors.
"El compromiso de IFM de participar en la transición energética, junto con sus 25 años de experiencia en el sector de las infraestructuras en todo el mundo y su filosofía de inversión a largo plazo, ofrece un fuerte refuerzo al desarrollo futuro de Naturgy", dijo el fondo.
Las firmas Rioja Acquisition (controlada por CVC y los March) y Gip III Canary 1 (fondo de inversión estadounidense Global Infraestructure Partners, GIP), que en conjunto controlan el 41,4% de Naturgy, han acordado con el oferente no acudir a la operación y votarán a favor de dar consejeros en Naturgy a IFM.
"Cabe señalar que aunque dos de los grandes accionistas de la compañía, Rioja y GIP, ya han anunciado que no acudirán a esta oferta, queda por ver que hará Criteria, que es el principal accionista de Naturgy con el 24,8% del capital", dijo el bróker Capital Markets.
IFM indicó que ninguna sociedad de su grupo controla acciones de Naturgy de manera directa o indirecta.
Naturgy envió un comunicado indicando que su consejo de administración "se pronunciará cuando lo considere oportuno y, en cualquier caso, cuando sea legalmente preceptivo", y que ha contratado los servicios de Citi y Freshfields para recibir asesoramiento.
