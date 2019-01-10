El Gobierno dice que Iberia será europea en caso de un brexit sin acuerdo

El Gobierno español confía en que Iberia pueda volar por toda Europa en caso de un Brexit sin acuerdo, a pesar de que el grupo anglo-español IAG con sede en Reino Unido sea el propietario mayoritario de la aerolínea.
Está previsto que Reino Unido salga de la Unión Europea el 29 de marzo, pero todavía tiene que cerrar el acuerdo de salida, lo que supone un riesgo potencial para las aerolíneas que no cumplen con la normativa de la UE, que exige que las compañías tengan la propiedad mayoritaria para volar por cielos comunitarios.
"Desde Fomento estamos convencidos de que Iberia es una compañía española", dijo un portavoz del ministerio a Reuters.
"También estamos convencidos de que, en caso necesario, la compañía acometerá los ajustes necesarios para asegurar el cumplimiento de la normativa europea", añadió.
Iberia traslada a 19 millones de pasajeros al año y da trabajo a casi 17.000 empleados en España.
IAG, que también es propietaria de British Airways, está registrada en España, pero su sede está en Reino Unido y cuenta con accionistas en todo el mundo. Iberia tiene un accionista español que dispone de algo más del 50 por ciento de los derechos de voto a través de un complejo esquema de propiedad.
"Confiamos en que cumpliremos con la normativa de propiedad y control de la UE y de Reino Unido posterior al Brexit", afirmó IAG, y añadió que IAG era una compañía española.
Fuentes de la Comisión Europea dijeron a Reuters que Bruselas instó a IAG y a todas las aerolíneas afectadas a comprobar con las autoridades nacionales si cumplirían los requisitos de licencia para operar en caso de que un Brexit "sin acuerdo".
Aseguraron que la Comisión Europea está en contacto con las autoridades nacionales encargadas de revisar los requisitos.
Aunque IAG tiene los derechos económicos de Iberia Holdings, posee solo el 49,9% de los derechos de voto. Garanair, propiedad del gigante de distribución El Corte Inglés, tiene el 50,1%.
