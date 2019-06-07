La Comisión Europea (CE) decidió este jueves llevar a España ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) por imponer sanciones "desproporcionadas" a los contribuyentes que no notifican que tienen activos en otros países de la Unión Europea o del Espacio Económico Europeo.
España exige que los contribuyentes residentes en su territorio notifiquen a Hacienda los activos que poseen en el extranjero, tales como propiedades, cuentas bancarias y activos financieros, so pena de enfrentarse a sanciones si no presentan la información a tiempo y en su totalidad.
Sin embargo, estas sanciones son superiores a las impuestas por infracciones similares en una situación puramente nacional, y pueden incluso superar el valor de los activos poseídos en el extranjero, según explicó el Ejecutivo comunitario en un comunicado.
Por tanto, la Comisión considera que, si bien España tiene derecho a imponer sanciones, estas "son desproporcionadas y discriminatorias" y "pueden disuadir a las empresas y a los particulares de invertir o circular a través de las fronteras en el mercado único".
Para Bruselas, estas disposiciones "entran en conflicto con las libertades fundamentales de la UE, tales como la libre circulación de personas, la libre circulación de trabajadores, la libertad de establecimiento, la libre prestación de servicios y la libre circulación de capitales".
La Comisión había abierto en 2015 un procedimiento de infracción contra España por este motivo.
En febrero de 2017 avanzó un paso más y le pidió que tomase medidas para modificar sus normas sobre los activos en países de la UE o en el Espacio Económico Europeo (los 28 Estados de la UE más Islandia, Liechtenstein y Noruega), el denominado "Modelo 720".
Pese a que a priori España tenía dos meses para hacerlo, más de dos años después el país aún no ha cumplido, por lo que Bruselas ha decidido remitir el caso a la máxima instancia judicial comunitaria.
