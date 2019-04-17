Público
El holandés ING también contactó con Commerzbank para una posible fusión

El banco holandés planteó recortar menos empleos que en el escenario de una alianza que la entidad almana negocia ahora con Deutsche Bank.

El logo de Commerzbank en un cajero automático, cerca de la sede del banco Fráncfort. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ING Groep contactó con Commerzbank para proponer la posibilidad de una integración de sus negocios, informó el martes una revista alemana.

Manager Magazin, que citó fuentes anónimas, dijo que ING se puso en contacto con el Estado alemán, que posee una participación en el grupo alemán, y el presidente ejecutivo de Commerzbank, Martin Zielke. Pero Zielke no quiso participar en conversaciones formales, según el artículo.

Este supuesto interés de ING se produce en un momento en el que Commerzbank y Deutsche Bank mantienen conversaciones para fusionarse.

Los tres bancos rehusaron hacer comentarios. El Gobierno alemán no estuvo disponible de inmediato para hacer comentarios.

Según la revista, el consejero delegado de ING, Ralph Hamers, sugirió trasladar la sede de ING a Fráncfort en caso de un acuerdo, y prometió recortar menos empleos que en el escenario de una alianza de Commerzbank con Deutsche, dijo la revista.

UniCredit ha dicho que podría explorar una fusión con Commerzbank si las conversaciones con Deutsche fracasan, según dijeron a Reuters dos personas con conocimiento del asunto a principios de este mes. 

