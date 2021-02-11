Huertas percibió 2,27 millones en Mapfre el pasado año, un 13,23% menos

MADRIDActualizado:
El presidente de Mapfre, Antonio Huertas, percibió 2,275 millones de euros el pasado ejercicio por todos sus conceptos retributivos, cuantía que supone un descenso del 13,23% frente a los 2,622 millones del año anterior.
Según el informe de retribuciones comunicado este jueves por la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), hasta 1,698 millones corresponden a retribución en metálico.
A esa cifra se suman 555.000 euros en remuneración a través de los sistemas de ahorro en su factor realizados por la aseguradora, que aportó al beneficio del presidente 22.000 euros adicionales por otros conceptos.
El ajuste de sus remuneraciones está en línea con el descenso del beneficio del grupo, que el pasado año vio caer el resultado un 13,6%, hasta los 527 millones de euros, por el impacto de la Covid-19 y saneamientos en sus inversiones en Italia, Turquía e Indonesia.
La retribución del conjunto de los miembros del Consejo de Administración del grupo disminuyó a su vez un 5,06% y se situó en 9,733 millones, frente a los 10,252 millones del año anterior.
Entre los consejeros con mayores ingresos figuraron algunos miembros que ocupan vicepresidencias en el grupo y tienen, como el presidente Huertas, cargos ejecutivos en algunas filiales. Es el caso del vicepresidente del grupo y presidente de Mapfre Asistencia, Ignacio Baeza, cuyas retribuciones pasaron de 1,651 millones a 1,582 millones, con un descenso del 4,17%.
El también vicepresidente del grupo y consejero delegado del Área Territorial Iberia, José Manuel Inchausti, percibió 1,059 millones, un 22,41% menos, frente a los 1,365 millones del año anterior.
