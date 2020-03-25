Iberia abonará un complemento a los afectados por el ERTE y su presidente se reduce su sueldo a la mitad

MADRIDActualizado:
Iberia ha decidido rebajar un 50% el sueldo de su presidente, Luis Gallego, y abonar un complemento a todos los empleados que puedan verse afectados por el ERTE que presentó la pasada semana, y que está pendiente de su aprobación por parte de la Autoridad Laboral.
Según informa la aerolínea, este complemento será inversamente proporcional al salario que perciba el trabajador, de tal forma que quienes tienen los salarios más altos harán un sacrificio mayor, y viceversa.
De esta forma, los empleados afectados por el ERTE, sumando la prestación por el desempleo y el complemento de la compañía, percibirán entre el 100% y el 55% de su retribución mensual equivalente, incluyendo conceptos fijos y variables.
Por su parte, el personal de fuera de convenio, no afectado por el ERTE, sufrirá una reducción salarial proporcional a su retribución, que oscila entre un 10% para los niveles más bajos, un 40% para los directores, 45% para Comité de Dirección y un 50% para el presidente.
Iberia presentó un expediente de regulación temporal de empleo por causas de fuerza mayor, inicialmente para tres meses, proporcional en cada negocio a la reducción de la actividad. Este ERTE está pendiente de aprobación por la Autoridad Laboral.
La compañía está adaptando su programa de vuelos a una operación reducida, de acuerdo con las restricciones aprobadas por distintos países.
La finalidad de los vuelos que sigue operando es la de garantizar una mínima conectividad de España, en el corto, medio y largo radio; permitir que los españoles que no estén en casa puedan volver junto a sus familias y allegados lo antes y de la mejor manera posible, y facilitar asimismo a los ciudadanos extranjeros que se encuentran en España que puedan volver a sus lugares de origen.
