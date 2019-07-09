IBM cierra la mayor compra de su historia al pagar más de 30.000 millones por Red Hat

International Business Machines (IBM) ha asegurado este martes que cerró la adquisición de la compañía de software Red Hat Inc por 34.000 millones de dólares, unos 30.343 millones de euros.
Es la mayor adquisición que realiza IBM en sus más de 100 años de historia y destaca su giro hacia sectores de alto margen. La compañía ya había acordado en octubre la compra de Red Hat .
Ginni Rometty, presidenta ejecutiva de IBM desde 2012, ha conducido a la empresa a sectores de rápido crecimiento como la nube, software y servicios para alejarse de sus tradicionales productos de hardware, aunque el trayecto no ha estado libre de obstáculos.
IBM, que ganó a finales de junio la aprobación de la compra por parte de los reguladores europeos y de los reguladores estadounidenses en mayo, acordó pagar 190 dólares por cada acción de Red Hat, lo que representa un ingreso del 63%.
Fundada en 1993, Red Hat se especializa en sistemas operativos Linux, el tipo más popular de software abierto y una alternativa a los software de propiedad hechos por Microsoft Corp.
IBM se ha enfrentado a años de declive en sus ingresos mientras intenta transitar desde su negocio de hardware hacia nuevos productos de tecnología y servicios. El presidente ejecutivo de Red Hat, Jim Whitehurst, y su equipo de gerencia permanecerán en sus puestos.
Las empresas dijeron que IBM y Red Hat ofrecerán "una nueva generación de plataformas híbridas multicloud" que estarán basadas en "fuentes abiertas de tecnologías, como Linux y Kubernetes".
