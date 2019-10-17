Público
La Iglesia vende 14 edificios en Madrid dejando el futuro de sus inquilinos en el aire

Fusara se deshizo de los inmuebles sin dar detalles de la operación, después de haber prometido a los más de 200 hogares afectados que sus casas nunca se venderían. Con el dinero planean financiar un gran proyecto de educación concertada. 

Salón de una de las residencias de estudiantes gestionada por Fusara. / Fusara

Los vecinos de más de 200 hogares ven cómo el techo sobre el que viven desde hace años, en algunos casos toda una vida, pende de un hilo. Esta es la situación a la que se han visto abocados después de que Fusara, una fundación tutelada por la Iglesia, vendiera el pasado 30 de julio los catorce edificios en el centro de Madrid en los que se alojan sus pisos. Junto a otros nombres importantes dentro de la administración y la Iglesia, en el patronato de Fusara destaca el nombre del alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. 

Unos burofaxes que informaban del cambio sin mayores detalles sobre la operación fueron todas las explicaciones que los inquilinos recibieron por parte de sus antiguos caseros. Ahora, muchos no saben si podrán permanecer en sus casas, pues la fundación solo ha asegurado que mantendrá los contratos vigentes, sin aclarar qué será de los que acaban ahora, según ha desvelado El País

Nada se sabe sobre el objetivo de las ventas, aunque se baraja la posibilidad de que la fundación utilizará el dinero para financiar un gran proyecto de educación concertada, ya que hasta ahora utilizaba las rentas de los inquilinos para financiar escuelas bajo su gestión. Tampoco se sabe demasiado sobre quiénes son los nuevos propietarios, un entramado de 15 empresas bajo la tutela Roberto de Juan González.

