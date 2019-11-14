El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) registró en octubre una subida interanual del 0,1%, igual al repunte registrado en septiembre, ante la subida del precio de la electricidad y las frutas, que ha sido compensada por la bajada de carburantes y paquetes turísticos.
El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) ha confirmado este jueves la tasa adelantada hace dos semanas, que mantiene la inflación al nivel más bajo de los últimos tres años.
El INE detalla que en la inflación de octubre ha presionado al alza el grupo de vivienda –cae un 3,9 %, casi un punto menos que en septiembre– por el encarecimiento de la electricidad, que se abarataba el pasado año, y pese a la caída del precio del gas.
Además, la subida del precio de la fruta ha contribuido a elevar un 1,2% la tasa de los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas, tres décimas más, a pesar de que las legumbres y hortalizas se mantuvieron estables.
Por el contrario, presionaron a la baja los precios del transporte al caer un 0,8 %, cuando en septiembre permanecían estables, por el abaratamiento de carburantes y lubricantes y, en menor medida, el transporte aéreo de pasajeros.
Los precios del ocio y la cultura bajaron un 0,2%, con lo que la tasa es tres décimas inferior a la de septiembre, después de que los paquetes turísticos se abarataran más que en octubre de 2018.
La inflación subyacente, que no tiene en cuenta los elementos más volátiles de la cesta de la compra (energía y productos frescos), se situó en el 1%, casi un punto por encima del IPC general.
En términos mensuales, el IPC repuntó un 1% con respecto a septiembre, con lo que recupera impulso tras permanecer estable en septiembre y caer en junio, julio y agosto.
Este avance responde al encarecimiento del vestido y el calzado por la llegada de la temporada de invierno, de los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas por la subida del precio de la fruta y del epígrafe de vivienda por el repunte de la electricidad.
Por el contrario, presionaron a la baja el ocio y la cultura por el descenso del precio de los paquetes turísticos, los hoteles, cafés y restaurantes por el abaratamiento de los alojamientos y el transporte por la disminución del precio de los carburantes y lubricantes.
Por comunidades autónomas, el IPC anual subió en nueve regiones, descendió en cuatro y permaneció estable en otras cuatro.
En cuanto al índice de precios de consumo armonizado (IPCA) –que permite realizar comparaciones internacionales–, se situó en el 0,2%, la misma tasa que en septiembre.
