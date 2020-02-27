El IPC se modera hasta el 0,8% en febrero por la bajada de los carburantes

MADRIDActualizado:
El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) bajó un 0,1% en febrero en relación al mes anterior y recortó tres décimas su tasa interanual, hasta el 0,8%, regresando así a tasas inferiores al 1%, según el indicador adelantado publicado este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Con este descenso de tres décimas, el IPC interanual pone fin a tres meses consecutivos de incrementos. De este modo, tras arrancar el año en el 1,1%, el IPC ha registrado en febrero el mismo valor con el que cerró 2019: un 0,8%.
En este comportamiento destaca el descenso de los precios de los carburantes y combustibles, frente a la subida registrada en 2019. Con el dato de febrero, la tasa interanual de IPC encadena 42 meses en valores positivos.
Por su parte, la variación anual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se sitúa en febrero en el 0,9%. Si este dato se confirma, la tasa anual del IPCA disminuiría dos décimas respecto al mes anterior. Los precios de consumo registran en enero una tasa del -0,1% respecto al mes de enero, según el indicador adelantado del IPC.
Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se sitúa en febrero en el 0,0%.
