El Juzgado de Instrucción número 38 de Madrid prohíbe al fondo buitre Fidere vender o alquilar libremente los pisos protegidos que le vendió la exalcaldesa de Madrid, Ana Botella, según se recoge en un auto.
Este fondo de inversión adquirió en 2013 de la Empresa Municipal de la Vivienda (EMVS), dependiente del Ayuntamiento de Madrid regido por Botella, 1.860 viviendas públicas, locales y garajes públicos.
Según el auto de medidas cautelares, el juez establece que solo se puede realizar cualquier operación con estas viviendas si se hace constar de manera expresa que los pisos están sometidos al “destino de una causa penal” abierta en los tribunales.
Además, impone una fianza de 29 millones de euros en concepto de responsabilidad civil a los dos investigados y presuntos responsables, Fermín Oslé, exgerente de la EMVS, y Alfonso Benavides, apoderado de la entidad mercantil Fidere Vivienda. Se enfrentan a los delitos de prevaricación administrativa, malversación de caudales públicos y fraude.
